ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW) Short Interest Update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,153 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the November 30th total of 653 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ESGL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGLW traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.11. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. ESGL has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

