ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW) Short Interest Update

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,153 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the November 30th total of 653 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ESGL Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGLW traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.11. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,281. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09. ESGL has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18.
ESGL Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ESGL
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.