Short Interest in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL) Rises By 62.9%

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 65,002 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the November 30th total of 39,903 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 100,707 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $585,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 148.0% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000.

Get Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 34,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.28.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1321 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.