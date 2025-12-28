iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,785 shares, an increase of 69.1% from the November 30th total of 17,021 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $95,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ BGRN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.99. 20,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,597. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.15 and a 52 week high of $48.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1698 dividend. This is a boost from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI. BGRN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

