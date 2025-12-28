Voya Investment Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,219 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21,362.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $38.51.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 196.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PECO. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

