Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $59.15 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,844,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.93% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $59,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. WealthCollab LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

