iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Short Interest Update

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,325 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 16,053 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 173,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 173,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,881,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,670,000 after acquiring an additional 630,177 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,118,000 after purchasing an additional 221,916 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,014,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,173,000 after purchasing an additional 112,451 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,013,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,145,000 after purchasing an additional 81,718 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 73.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 702,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,166 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year. QLTA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

