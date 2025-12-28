Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Drops By 36.0%

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 713,154 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 1,114,094 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,358,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,358,578 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ZSL opened at $4.65 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Silver

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Free Report) by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.59% of ProShares UltraShort Silver worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Silver

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

