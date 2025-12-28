Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 30,062 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 90.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $346.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

