Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 780,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

