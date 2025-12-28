Valley National Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 854,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,570 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1%
NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
