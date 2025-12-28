PineStone Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Interparfums worth $11,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Interparfums by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 775,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after purchasing an additional 310,712 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,647,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Interparfums by 249.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 225,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,664,000 after buying an additional 161,239 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 572.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,563,000 after buying an additional 159,254 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,208,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. Interparfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Interparfums in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

