Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,719 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 44,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,354. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total value of $2,341,661.64. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. The trade was a 62.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $228.16 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.33 and a 12-month high of $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.