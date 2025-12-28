Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,417 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SCHD opened at $27.64 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

