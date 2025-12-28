Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF $DFSV

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 143,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 75,044 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the period.

Shares of DFSV opened at $33.39 on Friday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

