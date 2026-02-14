1stdibs.com, Inc. $DIBS Shares Purchased by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in 1stdibs.com were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.com during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 1stdibs.com during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1stdibs.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIBS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered 1stdibs.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded 1stdibs.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 1stdibs.com news, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 595,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $3,028,911.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,917,493 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,039.37. The trade was a 23.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 11,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $67,324.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 213,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,885.28. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 706,640 shares of company stock worth $3,693,863 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1stdibs.com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS opened at $5.32 on Friday. 1stdibs.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.21.

About 1stdibs.com

(Free Report)

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.