WJ Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,127 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,063,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,971,000 after acquiring an additional 36,009 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 346.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 138,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 645,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,623 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

