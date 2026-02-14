WJ Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 357,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,384,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $77.27 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 10+ Year Corporate Index (the Index). This index includes the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility and financial companies, with maturities greater than 10 years.

