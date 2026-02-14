WJ Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,448 MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. MongoDB accounts for 2.5% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after buying an additional 1,069,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,321,000 after purchasing an additional 744,547 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 503.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 716,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,474,000 after purchasing an additional 597,937 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,009,000 after purchasing an additional 471,341 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on MongoDB from $338.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.29.

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 24,850 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.85, for a total value of $10,085,372.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 194,600 shares in the company, valued at $78,978,410. The trade was a 11.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.83, for a total value of $4,178,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,041,316 shares in the company, valued at $435,093,064.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $368.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.21. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.45 and a beta of 1.38.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

