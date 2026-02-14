WJ Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,086 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

WJ Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $650.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $626.85 and its 200 day moving average is $604.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $662.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.