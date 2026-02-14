WJ Financial Advisors LLC Invests $715,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $329,000. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,673,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares in the company, valued at $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $131.36 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $313.09 billion, a PE ratio of 208.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.41.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.05.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

