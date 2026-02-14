Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. $CHCI Shares Acquired by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) by 130.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 261,292 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies accounts for 1.0% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in Comstock Holding Companies were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 1.4%

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Holding Companies ( NASDAQ:CHCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCI shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHCI

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Free Report)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: CHCI) is a diversified holding company that, through its primary operating subsidiary, focuses on the design, construction and operation of fiber optic network systems in the United States. The company delivers high-capacity connectivity solutions to broadband service providers, including dark fiber leasing, wavelength services, transport and last-mile connectivity. By partnering with carriers, cable operators and municipal entities, Comstock leverages its network infrastructure to support residential, commercial and institutional customers requiring scalable, reliable bandwidth.

Following the divestiture of its homebuilding division in 2013, Comstock has concentrated its capital and resources on expanding its fiber network footprint into select regional markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.