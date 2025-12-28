Shaker Investments LLC OH Sells 2,439 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,872,410.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 833,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,510,000 after purchasing an additional 832,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,998,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 530,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 273,453 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 319,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after purchasing an additional 239,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,551,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 7,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $947.98, for a total transaction of $6,785,640.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 180,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,478,206.24. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,518.08. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $963.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $946.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $768.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.64. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,036.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.