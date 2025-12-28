Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $576.50.
ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Cowen upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $647.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 5th.
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $607.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $546.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $523.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $616.34.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.53. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.200-25.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.
The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.
