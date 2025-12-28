Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $610.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Compass Point set a $620.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.48.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $579.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $555.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.25%.

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

