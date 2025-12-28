Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,930 Shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $47.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.51. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

