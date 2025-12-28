Hengehold Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1,578.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 137,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,171,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $222.50 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.89. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.