Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 25,580 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,781,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,842,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,491,000 after buying an additional 886,442 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,652,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after buying an additional 839,799 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,752,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 655,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 336,840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGDG opened at $35.93 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $36.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1841 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management. CGDG was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

