Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Rises By 100.4%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 385,974 shares, an increase of 100.4% from the November 30th total of 192,642 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 530.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 530.9 days.

Gentera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPRF opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28. Gentera has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

About Gentera

Gentera is a Mexico-based financial services holding company focused on providing microfinance and digital banking solutions to underserved consumer and microenterprise segments. Through its primary subsidiary, Compartamos Banco, Gentera specializes in small-ticket, unsecured loans designed to foster income-generating activities and personal financial resilience. The company’s mission centers on responsible lending practices, financial inclusion and empowering clients through tailored credit products and financial education.

In addition to microcredit, Gentera offers a suite of complementary products including voluntary savings accounts, microinsurance policies and remittance services.

