Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. $HHH

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 125.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,234 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of Howard Hughes worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth $5,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 37.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 40,414 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HHH. Wall Street Zen raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average is $77.48. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $91.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $390.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tighe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $532,980.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,760.85. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

