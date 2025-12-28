Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 11,787 Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLR. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NLR opened at $126.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.23. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12.
VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Profile
The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The Best $1 You’ll Spend This Holiday Season
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- The $650 Million Bet on AI’s Future
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.