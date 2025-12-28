NeuralAI (NEURAL) Trading 27.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NeuralAI (NEURAL) traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One NeuralAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NeuralAI has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. NeuralAI has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and $205.96 thousand worth of NeuralAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NeuralAI Token Profile

NeuralAI’s launch date was March 20th, 2024. NeuralAI’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. NeuralAI’s official Twitter account is @goneuralai. The official website for NeuralAI is goneural.ai.

NeuralAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuralAI (NEURAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. NeuralAI has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of NeuralAI is 1.10961772 USD and is up 21.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $191,026.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goneural.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeuralAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NeuralAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NeuralAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

