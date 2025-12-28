Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.8571.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.170-3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNT. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 55,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 622,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,303,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,875,000 after purchasing an additional 481,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

