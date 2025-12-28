Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. Adyen has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $19.94.

Adyen is a global payments technology company that provides an end-to-end platform for accepting and processing electronic payments across online, mobile and point-of-sale channels. Its core services include payment gateway and acquiring capabilities, fraud prevention and risk management, settlement and reconciliation, and tools for recurring and marketplace payments. The platform is designed to consolidate multiple payment functions into a single integration, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of local and international payment methods and currencies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Adyen was established by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff to simplify cross-border payments for international merchants.

