Short Interest in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Declines By 50.8%

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 135,941 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the November 30th total of 276,558 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,877 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,995,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $450.69. The company had a trading volume of 135,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,608. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $286.00 and a 12-month high of $456.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $442.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

