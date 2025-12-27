Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCBD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 548 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 1,097 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,981 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,981 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $394,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 791,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF alerts:

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FCBD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.67. Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF (FCBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in 6 to 12 underlying ETFs that hold US investment grade bonds of any maturity. The fund seeks to provide high income consistent with capital preservation. FCBD was launched on Dec 19, 2024 and is issued by Frontier.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Asset Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.