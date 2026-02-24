Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,345,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $698,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,942,000 after buying an additional 65,782 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,209,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,410,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,522,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore set a $42.00 price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho set a $39.00 target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.