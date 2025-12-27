Conflux (CFX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.02 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $379.19 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,475.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.30 or 0.00705675 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.84 or 0.00522242 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $509.63 or 0.00582598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00089519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00013476 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,167,581,982 coins and its circulating supply is 5,167,550,309 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,167,459,599.14. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07260416 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $9,158,090.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

