ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,804 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the November 30th total of 3,548 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACCESS Newswire Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ACCS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.78. ACCESS Newswire has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCESS Newswire will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCESS Newswire

ACCESS Newswire Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACCESS Newswire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCESS Newswire in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACCESS Newswire by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Featured Stories

