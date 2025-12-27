ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,804 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the November 30th total of 3,548 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,693 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ACCESS Newswire Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ACCS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.78. ACCESS Newswire has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCESS Newswire will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
ACCESS Newswire Company Profile
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
