Short Interest in DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI) Declines By 48.5%

DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,159 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the November 30th total of 72,106 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarkIris

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarkIris stock. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in DarkIris Inc. (NASDAQ:DKI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Scientech Research LLC owned approximately 0.19% of DarkIris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DarkIris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 477,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,419. DarkIris has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on DarkIris in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

DarkIris Company Profile

DarkIris Inc is a holding company incorporated as an exempted company on May 31, 2024 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We operate substantially all of our business through our subsidiaries in Hong Kong, namely Quantum Arts Co, Limited (“Quantum”) and Hongkong Stellar Wisdom Co, Limited (“Stellar”). Operated in Hong Kong, we are a comprehensive technology enterprise engaged in the development, publishing and operating of mobile digital games via various third-party digital storefronts. Our activities encompass including game design, programming and graphics, as well as distribution and operation of mobile games on various platforms.

