Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAGW) Short Interest Up 105.1% in December

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,663 shares, an increase of 105.1% from the November 30th total of 16,409 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,791 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Up 7.9%

SWAGW opened at $0.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Stran & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Company, Inc (NASDAQ: SWAGW) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company does not engage in any operations other than identifying and evaluating potential acquisition targets.

Stran & Company focuses on industries across North America, leveraging its management team’s experience in finance, operations and strategic planning to structure and negotiate business combinations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.