Zacks Research Downgrades Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) to Hold

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $53.20 target price on Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of VIST opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.03. Vista Energy has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%.The business had revenue of $706.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,499,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 74.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,337,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 568,955 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 356.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 550,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,740 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Energy by 102.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 766,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 387,257 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Energy (NYSE: VIST) is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.