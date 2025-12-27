Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (SHIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the shipping company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This is a 160.0% increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Seanergy Maritime has a payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.8%.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) is a dry bulk shipping company that provides seaborne transportation services for major commodities, including iron ore, coal and grain. The company’s operations encompass both time charter and voyage charter contracts, enabling customers to secure vessel capacity on either a fixed-rate or spot basis. Its client base includes commodity producers, trading houses and industrial end users seeking global logistics solutions for bulk materials.

The company’s core assets consist of a fleet of modern dry bulk carriers, spanning Capesize, Panamax and Supramax classes.

