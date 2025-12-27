Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Cut to “Hold” at D Boral Capital

D Boral Capital downgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. D. Boral Capital reduced their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Can-Fite BioPharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Can-Fite BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.98. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Can-Fite BioPharma’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 5th. The 1-20 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, January 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,306 shares during the period. Can-Fite BioPharma comprises approximately 1.0% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 39.72% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, that focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory, oncology and liver diseases. Established in 1994, the company leverages its proprietary technology platform centered on modulating the adenosine receptor system to advance novel therapeutic candidates. Can-Fite’s research and development efforts are directed toward addressing significant unmet medical needs in autoimmune and cancer indications.

The company’s lead product candidates include piclidenoson (CF101) and namodenoson (CF102).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.