World Investment Advisors Purchases 27,920 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 795.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,920 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $123.63 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $126.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.