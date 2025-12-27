Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Short Interest Update

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,180 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the November 30th total of 82,889 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sadot Group in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sadot Group

Sadot Group Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sadot Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sadot Group Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDOT Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Sadot Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDOT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Sadot Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($17.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($19.48). Sadot Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sadot Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc Sadot Group Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

