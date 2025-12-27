National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Increases Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, February 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. This is a 5.1% increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:NA opened at C$176.10 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$106.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$177.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$164.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$152.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.69%.The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada is the sixth-largest Canadian bank. The bank offers integrated financial services, primarily in the province of Quebec as well as the city of Toronto. Operational segments include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, and a financial markets group.

