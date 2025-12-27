Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Acquires Shares of 9,405 Walmart Inc. $WMT

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,405 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,488,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $5,367,770,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 9,648.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,486,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,123,138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Walmart by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 19,493,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,902,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Truist Financial set a $127.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $406,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares in the company, valued at $105,741,441.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,412 shares of company stock valued at $11,741,699. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:WMT opened at $111.74 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $890.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.53.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

