Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JIRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

JIRE opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $76.77.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

