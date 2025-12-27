Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Short Interest Update

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 153,449 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 288,314 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 297,071 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 297,071 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,122,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 541,301 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sachem Capital by 193.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sachem Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Capital One Financial set a $1.20 price target on Sachem Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.48.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $1.00 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment trust that seeks to provide shareholders with current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust is managed by Sachem Capital Management, L.P., an affiliate of Sachem Wealth Management, and its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of senior secured debt obligations, including first and second lien loans, mezzanine loans, high-yield bonds and preferred equity.

