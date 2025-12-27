Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.82 or 0.00013530 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $53.97 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00003964 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,397.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.64 or 0.00701034 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $453.08 or 0.00518447 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.54 or 0.00580767 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00009585 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00089402 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000084 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,884,653 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
